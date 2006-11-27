Ugly Betty On Your Phone

ABC is giving Ugly Betty's mini telenovela a life of its own. Vidas de Fuego, the campy novela that Betty and her family follow will be posted as full episodes online and on cell phones. It is one of two telenovelitas (mini-telenovelas) that ABC will offer in English on ABC.com.

Vidas de Fuego (Lives of Fire in Spanish) appears in seconds-long scenes during Ugly Betty each week, but starting Nov. 27, it will run as six, 2- to 4-minute episodes on ABC.com. Starting Nov. 30, it will be on Verizon's VCAST service as part of the ABC Channel, the Showcase Channel and the Latino Channel. New episodes will post each Thursday.

While Betty centers on the travails and triumphs of an endearingly nerdy editorial assistant and her coworkers and family, Fuego focuses on the romantic escapades and fortunes of a wealthy cattle ranch family.