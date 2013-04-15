UFC's 'Ultimate Fighter' Moves to Fox Sports 1

The Ultimate Fighter

is moving to the new Fox Sports 1 network from FX.

Season 18 of the reality series from Ultimate Fighting

Championship will air on Fox Sports 1 starting Sept. 4, two weeks after the new

national network launches.

Fox signed a $700 million deal in 2011 to air UFC

programming, including The Ultimate

Fighter.

"Bringing The Ultimate

Fighter to Fox Sports 1 is like adding a big bat to an exciting young

lineup," Eric Shanks, president of Fox Sports Media Group, said in a statement.

"TUF has jump-started the careers of

dozens of fighters, many who have gone on to become UFC champions. It's going

to be a welcomed addition to Fox Sports 1, and the perfect anchor for our

Wednesday prime time UFC block. We're absolutely thrilled to have it."

"Season

17 of The Ultimate Fighter just ended

and it was the best season we've ever done," said UFC president Dana White.

"Season 18 is going to be historic and groundbreaking with the first-ever women

coaches, and men and women training and living together, and we're excited to

be airing it on the best new sports network in the country, Fox Sports 1."