UFC's 'Ultimate Fighter' Moves to Fox Sports 1
The Ultimate Fighter
is moving to the new Fox Sports 1 network from FX.
Season 18 of the reality series from Ultimate Fighting
Championship will air on Fox Sports 1 starting Sept. 4, two weeks after the new
national network launches.
Fox signed a $700 million deal in 2011 to air UFC
programming, including The Ultimate
Fighter.
"Bringing The Ultimate
Fighter to Fox Sports 1 is like adding a big bat to an exciting young
lineup," Eric Shanks, president of Fox Sports Media Group, said in a statement.
"TUF has jump-started the careers of
dozens of fighters, many who have gone on to become UFC champions. It's going
to be a welcomed addition to Fox Sports 1, and the perfect anchor for our
Wednesday prime time UFC block. We're absolutely thrilled to have it."
"Season
17 of The Ultimate Fighter just ended
and it was the best season we've ever done," said UFC president Dana White.
"Season 18 is going to be historic and groundbreaking with the first-ever women
coaches, and men and women training and living together, and we're excited to
be airing it on the best new sports network in the country, Fox Sports 1."
