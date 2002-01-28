UEI remote controls to Comcast

On Monday, Universal Electronics Inc. agreed to provide wireless remote controls for Comcast Cable Communications Inc.'s digital set-top boxes.

Under the agreement, Comcast will purchase two of UEI's leading wireless

control products: "Navigator" and "Millennium 4." Additional terms of the

agreement were not disclosed.

Monday's announcement continues an existing relationship between the two

companies and extends UEI's reach in the rapidly growing digital-cable

market.

UEI's new wireless control solutions feature upgradeability, to insure

compatibility with new devices as they are introduced to market, and permanent

memory retention, to retain user settings even when main battery power is

lost.

Both Navigator and Millennium 4 are intended to offer a high-quality user

experience along with a simple-to-deploy turnkey solution.

Millennium 4, a new addition to the lineup available to cable operators, also

offers additional video-on-demand functionality.