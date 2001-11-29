UCLA study: Web whacks TV usage

According to UCLA's just-released annual study of Internet use, television viewing is the principal victim of the growth of the Internet.

According to Jeff Cole, director of the university's Center for Communication Policy: "Without question, Internet users are 'buying' some of their time to go online from the time they used to spend watching television."

According to the study, "Internet users watch 4.5 hours per week less television than non-users," and TV viewing declines as Internet use increases.

The study was based on a sample of 2,006 Internet users and non-users. - John Eggerton