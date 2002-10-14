UCC seeks standards for telcom licensees
The United Church of Christ Tuesday plans to petition for Federal
Communications Commission rules establishing "minimum corporate responsibility
standards" for all telecommunications licensees.
The UCC also plans to oppose the transfer of long-distance and
Internet-related licenses of WorldCom Inc. to the bankrupt company's creditors.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.