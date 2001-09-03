Trending

UC: Undercover gets unwrapped in theatres



NBC's marketing department is looking to use United Artists theaters to promote its new action series UC: Undercover.

The NBC Agency, the network's in-house marketing division, has produced a one-minute promo with the tag line, 'It's not a movie, it just looks like
one.'

The promo will run in over 200 UA theaters and on 1,500 screens nationwide.