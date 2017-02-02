U.C. Berkeley Protest Lights Up Bay Area TV
San Francisco-area TV stations brought the U.C. Berkeley protests live into viewers' homes Wednesday night, as the movement against an appearance by a conservative Breitbart editor turned violent.
Here’s a look at how the market’s O&Os covered the unfolding of the events, which took a turn around 5 p.m. when protesters started lighting fires, smashing windows and breaking down barricades.
