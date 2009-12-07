UBS Media Conference: Zucker Eyes “Upside” In Light Of Comcast Deal

Speaking at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New

York Monday, NBC Universal CEO Jeff Zucker focused on his company’s

upside in light of a deal by cable giant Comcast to acquire a

controlling stake.



But Zucker acknowledged problems at NBC

Entertainment, which have seen the once dominant broadcast network

slipping to fourth place.



“Certainly on the NBC Entertainment

side we probably have nothing but upside going forward,” Zucker said.

“We have not gotten the full credit at NBC Universal because the first

three letters of our name have not performed in recent years.”



Zucker

also addressed the broadcasting business in general as well as local

media, both of which have been hit especially hard in the recession.



“There

is an issue with the broadcasting model that exists whether you are in

first place or fourth place,” he said, echoing News Corp. COO Chase

Carey’s call to seek retrans fees. “The fact is the cable model is a

superior model to the broadcast model, we have to find another revenue

stream to go along with the ad supported model.”



Zucker added

that the NBC local stations group appears to be pulling out of its rut,

ready to post its first year over year growth in more than five years

this quarter.



“It has been tough in the last couple years in

the local television business side,” he said. “[The 2010 Elections],

Olympics, and a better ad environment hopefully means a much better

year going forward.”



He also said the company hopes to do for

NBC Sports, which will soon include cable networks Versus and The Golf

Channel, what it was able to do with its news and information

properties, while also downplaying expectations.



“ESPN is the

best in class, nobody should think that this is going to be another

ESPN, but if we can be 20% of what they have built at ESPN it will be a

great success,” he said.



On the digital side, Zucker says that

he and Comcast chief Brian Roberts are on the same page when it comes

to digital distribution. Saying that combating piracy “is one of the

main reasons behind Hulu,” Zucker added that media companies will need

to begin experimenting with other digital business models, including

pay and subscriptions.



He also referred to one of his most quoted comments from 2008’s NATPE conference:

“We cannot trade analog dollars to digital pennies,” a figure he

revised to “digital dimes” at the Digital Hollywood Conference in March.



“We

are making progress, but there isn’t a denomination between a dime and

a quarter, I would give you a quarter but I would need a little

change,” Zucker quipped.