UBS Media Conference: Zaslav Says Channel Branding a Priority

UBS Media Conference: Complete Coverage

Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav updated investors on his

company's plans to grow, emphasizing the need to brand its services

more distinctly.

Zaslav explained that the move to tap former Fox Entertainment chairman Peter Liguori as chief operating officer was intended to help the channel provider define its services more clearly.

Liguori,

whose appointment was announced Dec. 6, is also the point man for OWN:

The Oprah Winfrey Network, which is gearing up for launch January 2011.

The company would also like Liguori to develop a closer relationship

with Creative Arts Agency, which had a hand in bringing Discovery and

Oprah Winfrey together, along with the wider Hollywood community.

"Peter

is a great marketer; he was head of marketing at HBO and created FX

net, and he'll work with us as a team to figure out what our brands

are," said Zaslav. "You should know what a Discovery show is; if it

isn't on brand, it hurts your CPM. We really need to figure out who we

are."

Zaslav praised TLC saying it had done a great job of using reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8 to bring viewers to shows like Cake Boss and Say Yes To The Dress, but had previously put on too much star-driven content.

While programming plans for OWN have been kept very close to the vest, Zaslav hinted that some Oprah

spin-offs might gain a cable window. He said Winfrey would be on the

channel in a "meaningful way," and added, "Dr. Phil, Nate Berkus or

Gayle King, there's a ton of great talent Oprah's developed, almost all

of which we'll look to have on the network."

The calendar

advertising market, which sees marketers commit money in cable for the

January through December period, accounts for around 8% of Discovery

inventory, said Zaslav. Last year the calendar upfront was very small

for cablers. This year the company has higher hopes.

"Fourth

quarter guidance is that we're seeing more than double-digit increases

in CPMs and more meaningful volume," said Zaslav, though he was

cautious about predicting the future. "It's gotten better week to

week."

Mentioning the 30% price differential between broadcast

and cable, Zaslav said that would be "hunting ground" in 2010 for

Discovery sales. He also suggested Discovery would become more

aggressive in the field of product placement, citing Ford's

participation in the show Dirty Jobs.