UBS Media Conference: Food Renewals Could Help Scripps Nets

The well-documented success of its Food Network is helping not only to drive negotiations for increases in that network's affiliate fees, but could spread to other services, including its soon-to-be rebranded Cooking Channel and its most recent acquisition, the Travel Channel, executives said at an industry conference Wednesday.

Scripps Networks Interactive chairman and CEO Ken Lowe, speaking at the UBS Global Media and Communications conference in New York, said that the Food Networks is involved in carriage fee negotiations with most of its distributors. In the past, Scripps has said that it expects significant increases as the popularity of the network has grown over the years.

"The focus at Food Network has been on renewing our affiliate agreement at rates that better reflect the tremendous value that we have created at the brand. I can report that we are fully and actively engaged with all of our distribution partners today," Lowe said at the conference. "We are encouraged by the progress we are making thus far."

However, Lowe said that because most of the deals don't officially expire until the end of the year, he could not offer more clarity on the negotiations.

"We'll certainly know a lot more after Dec. 31," Lowe said.

