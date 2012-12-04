UBS Global Media Conference: Networks Need Our Retrans, Says Sinclair

Sinclair Broadcast Group has been growing at a breakneck

clip, and David Amy, executive VP and CFO, put some numbers on just how big the

station group has gotten. With its acquisition of a half dozen Newport TV

stations closing Dec. 3, Sinclair reaches 27.1% of U.S. households, Amy told

the gathering at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New

York. That's about the same as NBC's owned stations, and ahead of ABC's. Add up

the TV households reached by Nexstar, LIN and Gray, said Amy, and that's around

how many households Sinclair reaches.





Ever on the move, Sinclairannounced it had agreed to acquire Rochester powerhouse WHAM for $54 millionDec. 3.





Its increased breadth gives Sinclair significant clout in

terms of retrans, noted Amy, and quells any concern about the major broadcast

networks skipping the stations to go direct to cable. "It has become a

very substantial revenue line for them," he said. "Our relationship

has grown much more significant. I wouldn't call [networks going straight to

cable] a risk."





Amy expects Sinclair's retrans revenue to double over the

next three years.





Sinclair's EBITDA looks to be $402 million in 2012, said

Amy, up from $269 million last year.





Amy says television -- local television -- remains a key

factor in consumers' purchase decisions. "We are still crucial for a

successful product," he said.