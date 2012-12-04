UBS Global Media Conference: Belo Sees Growth on Digital Side

Interactive media dominated Belo's presentation at the 40th

annual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New York. The

broadcaster reported $37.3 million in 2012 online revenue, and forecasts that

growing to $55.3 million in 2016.





Peter Diaz, president of media operations, and Dunia Shive,

president and CEO, talked up digital marketing outfit ScreenShot Digital, which

Belo launched Nov. 29, and said the initiative is designed to create online

revenue in markets where Belo does not have a TV station.





"We're excited about the potential of ScreenShot

Digital and what it provides our top line growth," said Shive.





Belo will continue to eye digital asset acquisitions, saying

it is "targeting digital ventures that complement our media-related

businesses."





While Belo has not been active in the recent flurry of

station acquisitions, Shive said the company continues to scope them out -- provided

the deal is accretive to Belo, and does not significantly alter its leverage

profile.





Hardly overlooking the traditional business, Diaz said 40%

of Belo spot revenue comes from its local newscasts. The company is looking at

$61 million in political this year -- a record for Belo.





Belo brass is guardedly bullish on 2013, with automotive

advertising strong and the Super Bowl on the group's CBS affiliates.

"We're expected core spot to grow," said Shive. "How much it

will grow largely depends on economic conditions."