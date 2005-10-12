Tyra Tops Martha

The third week was a charm for Tyra Banks.

Banks saw her syndicated show top Martha, the other new talker, in both total viewers and the female 25-54 demo in the national Nielsen ratings for the week ending Oct. 2.

The Tyra Banks Show, the only new first-run syndicated program to trend up each of its first three weeks, recorded a 1.5 rating in households, up 15% from a week earlier and 36% since its debut. Stewart was down 6% from a week earlier to a 1.6, down 20% drop since its debut. In total viewers, Banks averaged 1,910,000, compared to 1,876,000 for Martha.

In Stewart's target female 25-54 demo, Tyra edged her out, 1.0-0.9. That is a 25% jump since the premiere for Banks, an 18% drop for Stewart.

Tyra’s numbers for the week were likely buoyed by the debut of several secondary runs of her new show, although many are in post-midnight time slots.

The other new syndicated first-run show, Judge Alex, was up 10% from a week earlier to a 2.2 in households. Since its premiere, the show is down by a tenth of a rating point in all three female demos, but did hold week-to-week in 25-54 (1.0) and 18-49 (0.9).

The entertainment news magazines welcomed the nuptials of Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore, which may have helped them fend off any post-Emmy-coverage blues.

The Insider’s 2.7 was up 4% from a week earlier, its highest rating in 18 weeks and the only year-to-year growth in the genre, up 14% over last year.

Genre leader Entertainment Tonight was down 2% week-to-week to a 4.8, Inside Edition was flat at a 3.3, Access Hollywood was up 4% to a 2.5, and Extra was flat at a 2.2. Coincidentally, all four are exactly even year to year.

Among returning talkers, only two of the nine veterans were up this week, with Oprah trending up 1% to a 7.1 and Tony Danza up just a tenth of a rating point -- from 1.0 to 1.1 -- a 10% jump. Ellen continues to have the biggest year-to-year increase at 22%, though she was flat week-to-week at a 2.2.

Off-net, Bernie Mac and My Wife and Kids continue to move together in the ratings, as both were up 5% to a 2.2 and have had identical ratings each of their three weeks. Sex and the City (2.0) and South Park (1.4) both remained unchanged in their second weeks.

Over the weekend, the first season of serial drama 24 debuted to a 2.5 in its first syndication run.

Canadian import Da Vinci’s Inquest trended up for the third consecutive week, up 12% from a week earlier to a 1.9.

Four others were in their second week: Alias down 8% to a 2.3, Smallville unchanged at a 1.7, Stargate: Atlantis down 12% to a 1.5, and Star Trek: Enterprise up 25% to a 1.5.