'Tyra’ Sizzles in Summer

Banks up, Martha and Alex down

It’s a red-hot summer for Tyra and a little chilly in Martha’s world. Summer repeats were kind to rookie talk show Tyra Banks, which was up 7% on the week ended July 30 to a 1.6 average rating, according to the national household ratings. That’s a 45% jump from the 1.1 that the show averaged for its debut week.

Repeats of Martha Stewart’s talk show, on the other hand, dropped 8% to a 1.2 average the last week in July. Martha is off 40% from the 2.0 average for its debut week.

Martha wasn’t the only slumping rookie. Judge Alex hit a new series low of 1.8 (off 5% on the week), while Geraldo at Large averaged a 2.2 rating/5 share for primary runs in its 39 metered markets, its best numbers in a month.

The more established shows didn’t change as much. It was a quiet period for the newsmagazines in the last week before the Mel Gibson story exploded. Entertainment Tonight was even at a 4.4, as was Inside Edition, at a 3.1. The Insider was up 4% to a 2.4, and Access Hollywood saw the best week-to-week increase, 5% to a 2.3. All four were also up year-over-year. Extra was flat on the week at a 1.9 and off 5% on the year.

In talk shows, The Oprah Winfrey Show led the way as always, its 5.6 average up 6% on the week. Dr. Phil was next with a 4.3 average, off 2%. Live With Regis and Kelly gained 3% to a 3.2, while Maury was steady week-over-week at a 2.7. Montel gained 5% (to 2.0), while Jerry Springer dropped 5% (1.9). Ellen was flat on the week at a 1.7 average, but its 6% jump year-over-year was the biggest in the genre. In fact, Dr. Phil, with a 2% improvement, was the only other talk show not to see a year-to-year drop.

Judge Judy owned the court segment, as usual, with a 4.5 average that was even on the week. Judge Joe Browne and The People’s Court were also flat, at a 2.9 and 2.7, respectively. Divorce Court and Judge Mathis each lost 4% on the week, to a 2.4 and 2.3, respectively. Judge Hatchett was flat at a 1.7, but, with a 6% jump, it joined People’s Court (4%) as one of the only court shows to gain year-over-year.

Among game shows, Wheel of Fortune held steady week-over-week at a 7.0 average, followed as usual by Jeopardy! at 5.8, which was up 2%. Who Wants To Be a Millionaire was up 3% to a 3.0. Family Feud was flat on the week at a 2.2 but up 5% on the year as it prepares to hand hosting duties to John O’Hurley.

Feud was the only game show to improve year-over-year, as the genre gets set for its last season before the competition expands in 2007. Among the possible entrants are a version of Deal or No Deal, a Joker’s Wild remake and a couples game with the working title Combination Lock.

In the off-net–comedy category, Everybody Loves Raymond gained 4% on the week to a genre-topping 5.2. Seinfeld dropped 2% to a 4.6, while Friends jumped 8% for the week to a 3.9.