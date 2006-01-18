Tyra Scores Personal Best

Monday was anything but blue for Telepictures' rookie talker Tyra Banks, which is still awaiting a renewal for its second season going into the annual NATPE syndication programming convention next week.

Likely boosted in part by the federal holiday that increased the pool of potential viewers for the daytime show, Monday's episode--the launch of a health-and-fitness makeover for four women, with an assist from Special K cereal--scored Tyra's best numbers ever, a 1.9 rating/5 share for primary runs in the Nielsen metered markets.

That was up 46% from its September debut. Tyra did best in San Antonio, Texas, where she scored a 5.0/11 at 9 a.m. on KSAT, up 32% from Jane Pauley's average in the time period last January.

Banks is the only first-run rookie yet to receive a renewal for year two, though her prospects were already looking good and could only be helped by Monday's healthy helping of viewers.

