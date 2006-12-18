Tyra Renewed Through 2009

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution (WBDTD) has effectively renewed Telepictures Productions’ syndicated The Tyra Banks Show for two additional seasons.

Currently in its second season, Tyra has been renewed through the end of the 2008-09 on Fox-owned stations in 22 markets, including WNYW New York, KTTV Los Angeles and WPWR Chicago.

“Tyra has shown steady growth over its first 18 months on the air and has broadened its demographic appeal, especially in the 18-49 and 25-54 demos,” said WBDTD President Ken Werner. “Fox, Sinclair and other Tyra stations have remarked on how this series has truly blossomed on the air.”

“We are obviously thrilled with Tyra, which is quite evident by our giving the series a two season vote of confidence,” said Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations.“We believe this show has quickly become a franchise and will continue to grow into a true powerhouse for years to come.”

The renewal comes despite a 12% year-to-year drop in household ratings. It is averaging a 1.4 AA rating season season-to-date in Nielsen national syndication rankings, down from a 1.6 a year ago. Warner Bros. blames the decline on a loss of some double runs this season.

Originating from Los Angeles, Tyra is produced by Bankable Productions and HandprintEntertainment, in association with Telepictures.