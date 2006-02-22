Tyra Records Season-Best Numbers

Telepictures' freshman talker Tyra Banks, recently renewed for year two, hit a personal best 1.9 rating/4 share Monday, Feb. 20.

Helped by the President's Day holiday that delivered a larger potential audience, the show pulled that Nielsen weighted metered-market average for primary runs with a show featuring hip-hop icon LL Cool J.

Tyra's best market was Birmingham, Ala. (market number 40), with a 6.1/12 at 10 a.m. on WBRC. That was up 61% from Tyra's November sweeps average on the station.

