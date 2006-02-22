Tyra Records Season-Best Numbers
Telepictures' freshman talker Tyra Banks, recently renewed for year two, hit a personal best 1.9 rating/4 share Monday, Feb. 20.
Helped by the President's Day holiday that delivered a larger potential audience, the show pulled that Nielsen weighted metered-market average for primary runs with a show featuring hip-hop icon LL Cool J.
Tyra's best market was Birmingham, Ala. (market number 40), with a 6.1/12 at 10 a.m. on WBRC. That was up 61% from Tyra's November sweeps average on the station.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.