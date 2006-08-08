Tyra Up; Martha and Judge Alex Down

It was an up and down week for the rookies in the syndication world, according to the national household ratings for the week ending July 30.

Summer repeats were kind to first-year talker Tyra Banks, which was up 7% on the week to a 1.6 average rating. That number is a 45% jump from the 1.1 the show averaged at its debut.

And Martha Stewart’s settlement with the Security and Exchange Commission over her insider trading charges this week may help with the news that repeats of her talk show dropped 8% to a 1.2 average the last week in July. The 1.2 is off 40% from the 2.0 average for its debut.

Rookie Judge Alex hit a new series low of a 1.8 (down 5% on the week), while Geraldo At Large averaged a 2.2 rating/5 share for primary runs in its 39 metered markets, its best numbers in a month.

As for the veterans, it was a quiet period for the news magazines in the last week before the Mel Gibson news exploded. Entertainment Tonight was even on the week at a 4.4, as was Inside Edition at a 3.1. The Insider was up 4% to a 2.4 and Access Hollywood had the best week-to-week climb at 5% to a 2.3. All four shows were also up year-over-year. Extra was flat on the week at a 1.9 and off 5% on the year.

In talk shows, Oprah led the way as always with a 5.6 average, up 6% on the week. Dr. Phil was next with a 4.3 average, off 2% on the week. Live with Regis and Kelly gained 3% to a 3.2, while Maury was steady week-over-week at a 2.7. Montel gained 5% to a 2.0 while Jerry Springer dropped 5% to a 1.9. Ellen was flat on the week at a 1.7 average, but its 6% jump was the top year-over-year gain in the genre. In fact, Dr. Phil was the only other show in the genre (up 2%) not to fall year-over-year.

In court shows, Judge Judy pounded the competition as usual with a 4.5 average, even on the week. Judge Joe Browne and People’s Court were also flat on the week, at a 2.9 and 2.7 average, respectively. Divorce Court and Judge Mathis each lost 4% on the week, to a 2.4 and 2.3. Judge Hatchett was flat at a 1.7, but its 6% jump joined People’s Court (up 4%) as the only two shows in the genre to gain year-over-year.

In game shows, Wheel of Fortune held steady week-over-week at a 7.0 average, followed as always by Jeopardy! at 5.8, which was up 2% on the week. Who wants to be a Millionaire was up 3% to a 3.0, though as reported in B&C this week (August 7 issue), the show will not be featured in a proposed segment on Today when host Meredith Vieira takes over for Katie Couric this fall. Family Feud was flat on the week at a 2.2, but up 5% on the year as it prepares to hand the hosting reigns off the John O’Hurley.

Feud

was the only game show up year-over-year, as the genre prepares to enter its last season before some new blood may enter the category in 2007, potentially in the form of Deal or No Deal, a Joker’s Wild remake and a new show with a working title of Combination Lock.

In off-net comedies, Everybody Loves Raymond gained 4% on the week to a genre-topping 5.2. Seinfeld dropped 2% to a 4.6, while Friends jumped 8% to a 3.9.