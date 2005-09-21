Tyra Grabs Gals

The new Tyra Banks Show was the only new first-run show to hit a series high Tuesday in households with a 1.6 rating/5 share.

That's up 23% over its Sept. 12 debut. It scored a best 1.5/9 in its targeted demo of women 18-34, up 67% from its premiere and up 275% in the year-ago time period average.

Martha, the other new talker, remains the top new talker in households as well, with a 2.1/7 Tuesday, though Banks beat her in some key women demos Tuesday, including 18-34, 18-49, and 25-54.

What was so special about Tuesday's Tyra? On the show, Banks underwent a sonogram and "touch test," to prove she had not had a breast implant. The verdict: Real.