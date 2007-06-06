Tyra Banks Moves to NYC

Telepictures has confirmed that it is moving production of the syndicated Tyra Banks Show to the Chelsea Television Studios in New York from Los Angeles for its third season.

The show will continue to be executive produced by the team of Alex Duda, John Redmann, Rachel Miskowiec, Benny Medina and Banks. Telepictures noted that “many key production staff members” will make the move to New York in advance of the Sept. 10 new season launch date.

“I’m thrilled to be moving to New York,” Banks said. ”After spending some time in the city this past spring, I knew the energy and rhythm of the city would be great for the show.”

Telepictures President Hilary Estey McLoughlin echoed those sentiments, saying, the city “opens up endless creative possibilities.”

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution President Ken Werner said the move of Tyra, which received two-year renewals earlier this year, signals Banks will be “taking her show to an even higher creative and ratings level.”

The talk show—strong in the younger female demos—is averaging a 1.4 season-to-date, down 13% from a 1.6 last year. The decline, less than some other veteran talk shows, comes after Tyra lost some primary and secondary time periods this season to other shows.