Tyra Banks Interview with Obama to Air Oct. 1

Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) will appear on Warner Bros.' The Tyra Banks Show Monday. The interview was taped Thursday in New York.

During an exchange about U.S. foreign policy, Obama responded to Banks’ first public comments about her brother, Capt. Devon Banks, who has been deployed in Afghanistan for one month.

"One of the things that I would like to do, as we get our troops out of Iraq, is to make sure that people like Devon have all of the support that they need in Afghanistan because that's a war we can still win," Obama told Banks. "But because of the distractions, we haven't put as much money and time and resources in Afghanistan as we should."

After their foreign-policy discussion, Banks returned to daytime's standard light-hearted fare, asking the senator who would play him in a movie about his life.

"I think initially Denzel would be the choice," he said. “But somebody pointed out that with my ears, it might have to be Will Smith because he has those ears sticking out.”

Said Tyra: "If it was Denzel Washington, I was going to say, "can I play your wife?"