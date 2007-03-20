Typical Post-Sweeps Doldrums for Syndication

It was the typical post-sweeps ratings doldrums for most of the syndication world according to the national household ratings for the week ending March 11, the first full week after the February sweep .

None of the top five talk shows saw gains on the week, as Oprah was off 13% to a 6.1, followed by Dr. Phil with a 4.9, down 2% on the week. Live with Regis and Kelly was down 6% to a 3.3, Maury was flat at a 2.3 and Ellen dropped 26% to a 2.0.

In magazines, Entertainment Tonight dropped 9% to a 5.8, followed by Inside Edition with a 3.8, down 3% on the week. The Insider (down 7%) and Access Hollywood (down 3%) both averaged a 2.8, while Extra was down 4% to a 2.4.



Judge Judy offset a sluggish week in court, creeping up 2% to a 5.0. Judge Joe Brown was down 6% to a 3.0, People’s Court fell 7% to a 2.7, Judge Mathis was down 4% to a 2.5. Divorce Court, however, did hold steady at a 2.1.

All four game shows fell on the week, though Wheel of Fortune was off just 2% at an 8.6. Jeopardy! was off just 3% at a 6.9, Who Wants to be a Millionaire was off 6% to a 3.4 and Family Feud was off 10% to a 1.9.