Ty Ties In with Sears

Master carpenter Ty Pennington, the carpenter on The Learing Channel’s Trading Places, signed with ABC for another 11 episodes of Extreme Makeover Home Edition.

Pennington, replete with his Sears Craftsman tool belt, will appear on America’s Funniest Home Videos Sunday, Feb. 15, as part of a tie-in with that show, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and Sears. He’ll create a trophy for the night’s top prize winner, using (what else) Sears Craftsman tools.

Pennington will also have the opportunity to plug the return of Makeover Home Edition, which debuts immediately after Videos. Sears is creating customized commercials for the show.