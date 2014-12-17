Two Tampa Stations Grab duPont-Columbia Awards

It’s a historic day in Tampa television, with Scripps’ WFTS and Gannett’s WTSP grabbing prestigious duPont-Columbia awards for their investigative work. It’s a historic day for Gannett Broadcasting as well, with KPNX Phoenix and WLTX Columbia (S.C.) also picking up duPonts.

Three of the four commercial TV stations winning the awards, given out by Columbia’s journalism school, are part of Gannett.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment for our company and a testament to the dedication and hard work being done every day by our journalists across the country,” said Gracia Martore, Gannett president and CEO. “These investigative stories have uncovered corruption, dysfunctional systems and flaws in government and resulted in positive change for the communities we serve.”

The awards “honor excellence in broadcast and digital journalism produced for audiences in the United States by local stations, independent producers, networks and cable systems.”

Non-commercial WGBH Boston picked up two awards for its Frontline series.

KPNX won for “Raked Over the Coals,” a look into the Phoenix Fire Department’s arson squad. WFTS was awarded for “Incapacitated: Florida's Guardianship Program”, which uncovered abuse and fraud by court appointed guardians. WLTX was singled out for “DDS: When the System Fails”, about shortcomings in South Carolina’s Department of Social Services, while WTSP won for “Short Yellows and the Red Light Fight”, about “how local governments abused technology to cheat drivers.”

The 14 winners also included CNN, PBS and Netflix, the latter for the documentary Virunga.