Two Talent Agencies Partner Up

The William Morris Agency (WMA) and Ken Lindner & Associates (KLA) are teaming up to develop joint business opportunities.

The firms will collaborate to sign and co-represent television and radio talent. KLA specializes in journalism and hosting talent, with big-name clients including NBC’s Matt Lauer and ABC’s Elizabeth Vargas.

The move signifies the return to WMA of sorts for Ken Lindner, who was with the agency until 1988, when he left to open his own shop.

The move comes on the heels of International Creative Management’s acquisition of the Broder Webb Chervin Silbermann (BWCS) literary agency.