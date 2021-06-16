‘Two Steps Home’ Starts on HGTV June 16

Two Steps Home, which sees real estate agent Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin and designer Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin help their clients sell, buy and renovate to create their dream home, premieres on HGTV June 16. The married couple is also on the HGTV series Going For Sold.

There are eight episodes of Two Steps Home.

In step one, Mary’s creative ideas help clients sell their homes for more money. In step two, Jon uses his knowledge of the Houston market to find the client a perfect property. Once their current home sells, the couple invests the profit to buy and overhaul the family’s new home.

“The home buying and selling process can be very overwhelming,” said Mary. “So many people leave money on the table when they sell and feel forced to make compromises when they buy. We’re taking two steps to change that.”

“We help clients get the home of their dreams,” said Jon Pierre. “We show them how to sell for maximum profit, then invest in smart renovations and upgrades for their new space. We’re welcoming families home one step at a time.”