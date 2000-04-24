Two serving UPN

It's all in the family on UPN's action pilot, I Spike, being considered for a fall slot. Harry Hamlin (Movie Stars) and his wife, Lisa Rinna (Melrose Place), have both been cast in the network's pilot from Greenblatt-Janollari.

The series features a team of female volleyball players that doubles as an elite team of FBI agents. Rinna is one of the women on the squad, and Hamlin has been cast as Capt. Jefferson Dillon, the FBI commander with whom Rinna has a romantic history.