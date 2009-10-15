Two Senior Execs Named to Hasbro Studios

Lisa Steiner has been named head of girls and preschool programming at the newly-formed Hasbro Studios, and Lisa Licht, Hasbro’s GM of entertainment and licensing, has been promoted to GM of Hasbro Studios, the company announced Thursday. Both senior executives will work closely with Studio President Stephen J. Davis.

“Lisa and Linda represent very significant additions to the executive team at Hasbro Studios,” Davis said in a statement. “Both have held key position at some of the most successful companies in the children’s entertainment arena and are well respected for their leadership and accomplishments.”

Steiner comes to Hasbro from Warner Bros. Animation where was worked as senior VP of creative affairs. She oversaw development and production of a number of high-profile animation shows such as The Batman, which won her an Emmy Award, Legion of Super Heroes and Teen Titans. Prior to arriving at Warner Bros. in 1998, she held senior positions in the children’s entertainment division at ABC Entertainment.

Licht will work with Davis on Hasbro Studio’s strategy and operations. She will also be coordinating initiatives between the studio and the new TV network created as a joint venture between Hasbro and Discovery Communications set to launch in fall 2010.

Before coming to Hasbro, Licht had held senior-level positions at Twentieth Century Fox, including executive VP of global marketing and senior VP of feature film productions and field operations. Prior to that, she managed the worldwide Barbie brand at Mattel. At Hasbro, Licht has developed the company’s licensing business and TV strategy.