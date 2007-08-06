Two Reed Business Publications to Accelerate Growth in Online Media

August 6, 2007 -- Two publications in the Reed Television Group Monday adopted a new editorial structure to advance their growth in new online media.

Tom Steinert-Threlkeld, editor-in-chief, becomes editorial director of Multichannel News and B&C, also known as Broadcasting and Cable, to oversee the increasing focus of the two publications on delivering news, analysis and multimedia content online, according to Jeff DeBalko, president of the Reed Television Group.

A five-person online operations group is being formed. Joel Topcik, currently a deputy editor at B&C, becomes online news editor for that brand. David Cohen, currently a deputy digital news editor at Multichannel News, becomes Web editor at B&C. Mike Reynolds, news editor at Multichannel, becomes its online news editor; and, Steve Donohue becomes its Web editor. An executive editor of online operations will be named later.

Max Robins has left his position as editor-in-chief of B&C, after 3 ½ years in that role.

B&C's executive editor, Mark Robichaux, will head up the daily operations of the 76-year-old publication, which covers the business of television.



The print editions of B&C and Multichannel News remain the foundation of the brands' operations; and each will continue to be published weekly.

“B&C (Broadcasting & Cable) and Multichannel News are vibrant, healthy and profitable brands that we are committed to growing,'' said DeBalko, who also is Chief Internet Officer of Reed Business Interactive. "We are committed to maintaining the quality of our traditional products while structuring our business and accelerating our investments to take advantage of high growth areas such as online, events, and custom publishing.”