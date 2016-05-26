Two Philadelphia TV Talent Stalkers Sentenced

A man convicted of stalking an ex-KYW Philadelphia anchor got up to five years in prison, while another vowed to resume his ways once he is a free man in two separate sentencings this week.

"I'm not going to give it up. I want to be with her. I'm the only person who can protect her,” Christopher Nilan said Wednesday during his sentencing for stalking an unidentified female reporter at the CBS O&O.

Nilan must spend 23 months under court monitoring, which includes mental health treatment, followed by 13 years of probation.