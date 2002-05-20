Two out at UPN

Sources confirmed that two top-level executives at United Paramount Network will be departing -- chief financial officer David England and affiliate-relations head Steve Carlston.

Their departments are being merged with their counterparts at CBS.

Well-placed sources said parent Viacom Inc. is trying to hang on to both

executives.

Carlston is reportedly considering a role at the company's TV-stations

division.

England is said to be discussing another financial-management

post.