Two out at UPN
Sources confirmed that two top-level executives at United Paramount Network will be departing -- chief financial officer David England and affiliate-relations head Steve Carlston.
Their departments are being merged with their counterparts at CBS.
Well-placed sources said parent Viacom Inc. is trying to hang on to both
executives.
Carlston is reportedly considering a role at the company's TV-stations
division.
England is said to be discussing another financial-management
post.
