Two Oregon Stations Cut Tape

KATU Portland and KVAL Eugene are going tapeless. The two Fisher Communications-owned Oregon stations will transition to Panasonic’s DVCPRO P2 tapeless cameras and gear after buying more than $850,000 worth of equipment.

The P2 format records video, audio and other data on solid-state memory cards, speeding up ingest and editing.

All told, the two stations will take delivery of 29 AJ-SPX800 P2 cameras and PCS060 P2 store drives plus seven AJ-SDP850 decks with built-in DVD recorders, 17 AJ-PCD10 drives and a number of 4GB P2 cards that record the material.

Kelly Alford, Fisher Communications director of engineering, says the move brings the stations closer to Information Technologies, in keeping with Fisher’s overall move to file-based systems. “These are trial balloons that gauge our ability to transition to IT-based operations at all our stations,” he says.