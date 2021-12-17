Two NFL Games Moved to Tuesday Amid COVID Concerns

The National Football League announced that it was moving three games because of COVID issues with players and coaches, with two games being played in primetime on Tuesday.

The Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game and the Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles contest, both originally scheduled for Sunday will be played Tuesday at 7 p.m. Fox will broadcast both games regionally.

According to Fox research guru Michael Mulvihill, 70% of the country will see Washington-Philadelphia with the other 30% getting Seattle vs the Rams.

Mulvihill tweeted that he thinks this is the first time there has been regionalized NFL games in primetime. NFL games are routinely regionalized on Sundays.

The NFL said Friday it was moving three of this weekend’s games as COVID and other health concerns affect player rosters.

The NFL also moved the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Cleveland Browns from Saturday to Monday evening at 5 p.m. It will be televised on the NFL Network before the Minnesota Vikings play the Chicago Bears on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

"We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league," the NFL said in a statement. "We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community." ■