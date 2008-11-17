'The Two Mr. Kissels' Gets 4.2 Million Total Viewers

Lifetime's Nov. 15 premiere of the made-for-TV movie The Two Mr. Kissels attracted 4.2 million total viewers, ranking as the second most-watched Lifetime Original Movie this year.



It is just behind The Memory Keeper's Daughter which is the best viewed cable movie of the year to date, with 5.8 million viewers.



Kisssels attracted 1.3 million women 18-49 and 1.3 million women 25-54.