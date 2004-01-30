Two More Indecency Hearings Slated

Broadcasters can look forward to at least a couple of more indecency hearings following this week’s hammering from Rep. Fred Upton’s (R-Mich.) House Telecommunications Subcommittee.

John Dingell (D-Mich.) is expected to ask the networks and the FCC commissioners to appear at a second Telcom subcommittee hearing, while the Senate Commerce Committee, chaired by John McCain (R-Ariz.) has slated an indecency hearing, titled Protecting Children from Violent and Indecent Programming, for Feb. 11.