Two More Belo Stations Partner With Live Well Net

Belo's KING Seattle and KSKN Spokane have signed on to air Live Well Network, the digital network belonging to the ABC-owned television stations. The additions bring Live Well's U.S. clearance to 50%, claims ABC.

The two join five other Belo stations in airing Live Well, and kick off the programming Jan. 1.

"We're proud to welcome Belo Corp's Seattle and Spokane stations as new affiliates for 2012 -- also extending the Live Well Network's coverage to about half of all U.S. TV households," said Peggy Allen, VP of programming at Live Well. "This is especially gratifying since Belo Corp. was first to affiliate with the network in Nov. 2010, when the Live Well Network began rolling out nationwide beyond the ABC Owned Television Stations Group."

Other partners in Live Well include stations owned by Scripps Journal Broadcasting Group, Allbritton and Gannett.

The five Belo stations currently airing Live Well are WFAA Dallas, KMOV St. Louis, WWL New Orleans, WVEC Norfolk (Va.) and WCNC Charlotte.