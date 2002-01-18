Two Maine NBC affils stay dry

Two Gannett Co. Inc.-owned Maine NBC affiliates will not air hard-liquor ads,

despite the network's decision last month to carry such ads.

WCSH(TV) Portland and WLBZ(TV) Bangor consider the ads inappropriate and will

likely cover them with promos.

Gannett -- which has 13 NBC affiliates among its 22 stations -- said it was

unaware of any other stations rejecting liquor ads, but the decisions are being

made at the local level.