Two Maine NBC affils stay dry
Two Gannett Co. Inc.-owned Maine NBC affiliates will not air hard-liquor ads,
despite the network's decision last month to carry such ads.
WCSH(TV) Portland and WLBZ(TV) Bangor consider the ads inappropriate and will
likely cover them with promos.
Gannett -- which has 13 NBC affiliates among its 22 stations -- said it was
unaware of any other stations rejecting liquor ads, but the decisions are being
made at the local level.
