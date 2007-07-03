Two Irish Athletes Win Arthur Ashe Award

Make layups, not war.

A pair of Northern Ireland athletes who have used basketball to bridge the divide between Protestant and Catholic are the 2007 recipients of the Arthur Ashe courage award at the annual ESPYs awards.

Rugby player Trevor Ringland, a Protestant and Dave Cullen, described as a Catholic who "grew up using basketball to escape from the realities of war" teamed up to create PeacePlayers to bring both sides together on the basketball court.

The award, which is named after the late tennis star and humanitarian, will be given out July 15 at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood and televised on ESPN, which gives out the sports awards.