Two Infinity stations face NLRB charges

By

Infinity Broadcasting Corp. will face charges in early February -- brought by the
National Labor Relations Board in an administrative court -- that two of its
Detroit radio stations restricted union access to facilities for the union's
bargaining-unit meetings.

The NLRB issued the complaint after considering charges from the the American
Federation of Television and Radio Artists that WWJ(AM) and WXYT-FM had
restricted access.

If found in violation, the stations would be ordered to comply. Infinity had
no comment.