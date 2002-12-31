Two Infinity stations face NLRB charges
Infinity Broadcasting Corp. will face charges in early February -- brought by the
National Labor Relations Board in an administrative court -- that two of its
Detroit radio stations restricted union access to facilities for the union's
bargaining-unit meetings.
The NLRB issued the complaint after considering charges from the the American
Federation of Television and Radio Artists that WWJ(AM) and WXYT-FM had
restricted access.
If found in violation, the stations would be ordered to comply. Infinity had
no comment.
