Two Infinity stations face NLRB charges

Infinity Broadcasting Corp. will face charges in early February -- brought by the

National Labor Relations Board in an administrative court -- that two of its

Detroit radio stations restricted union access to facilities for the union's

bargaining-unit meetings.

The NLRB issued the complaint after considering charges from the the American

Federation of Television and Radio Artists that WWJ(AM) and WXYT-FM had

restricted access.

If found in violation, the stations would be ordered to comply. Infinity had

no comment.