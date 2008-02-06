Two HBO Executives Join IMG, Albrecht

Global sports-representation and programming company IMG continues to beef up its programming team under former top HBO executive Chris Albrecht, who joined the company in September.

In the wake of the appointment of Rob Lee as head of programming for IMG Global Media, Albrecht named two former HBO executives to oversee operations and strategic planning for the company.

Carmi Zlotnik, who had been executive vice president of new-media programming and executive VP of creative operations and business development at HBO, joins IMG Global Media as head of global media operations.

John Penney, formerly senior VP, ad-supported broadband channels for HBO, joins as head of global media strategy.

IMG's media properties include Darlow Smithson Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions. The company produces more than 11,000 hours of content in a variety of genres annually, according to the company, and it has a sports archive of more than 250,000 hours of footage.