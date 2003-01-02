Two Fox Sports nets go dark
Two Fox Sports regional networks went dark Wednesday on Time Warner Cable systems
in Minnesota and Florida in a dispute over rates.
Sunshine Network lost 1.5 million Time Warner subscribers across central
Florida, while Fox Sports Net North went off the MSO's
150,000-subscriber Minneapolis-area system.
In each case, Time Warner contended, Fox Sports was seeking "extreme
increases" in its license fees, which had been $1 per subscriber monthly in
Florida and $1.50 in Minneapolis in year one.
The operator said subsequent years called for "double-digit"
percentage annual increases, but Fox Sports countered that the
later escalation wasn't that high.
Time Warner spokesman Mark Harrad said the company offered a 10 percent
immediate increase to keep the network on the air while the companies continued
negotiating.
The MSO also offered Fox Sports a channel to market on a pay or
pay-per-view basis -- something no ad-supported network wants.
A Fox Sports spokesman said the terms offered to Time Warner were
accepted recently by other operators in Florida and
Minneapolis.
