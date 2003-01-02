Two Fox Sports nets go dark

Two Fox Sports regional networks went dark Wednesday on Time Warner Cable systems

in Minnesota and Florida in a dispute over rates.

Sunshine Network lost 1.5 million Time Warner subscribers across central

Florida, while Fox Sports Net North went off the MSO's

150,000-subscriber Minneapolis-area system.

In each case, Time Warner contended, Fox Sports was seeking "extreme

increases" in its license fees, which had been $1 per subscriber monthly in

Florida and $1.50 in Minneapolis in year one.

The operator said subsequent years called for "double-digit"

percentage annual increases, but Fox Sports countered that the

later escalation wasn't that high.

Time Warner spokesman Mark Harrad said the company offered a 10 percent

immediate increase to keep the network on the air while the companies continued

negotiating.

The MSO also offered Fox Sports a channel to market on a pay or

pay-per-view basis -- something no ad-supported network wants.

A Fox Sports spokesman said the terms offered to Time Warner were

accepted recently by other operators in Florida and

Minneapolis.