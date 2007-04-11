Two Fox O&Os Join TVB

Fox O&Os WNYW New York and KTTV Los Angeles have become full members of the Television Bureau of Advertising, a trade association of local broadcasters. In addition, Fox president of sales Jim Burke has been named to the TVB Board.

"It’s an important vote of confidence in the organization," stated TVB president Chris Rohrs. "Every new member strengthens our ability to make the case for Spot to our customers."

New board member Burke added, "I am pleased that we will have the benefit of TVB’s outstanding resources and we look forward to being involved with this important group of broadcasters."