Two Execs Promoted at Disney TV Animation

Disney Television Animation promoted to executives to VPs.

Jay Francis becomes VP, current series and diversity. Angi Dyste is now VP, production and artist management.

"Jay and Angi have a wealth of experience across virtually every area of the animation business,” said Meredith Roberts, senior VP, animation strategy, Disney Channels. “Their strong relationships with top talent in the kids' TV space and their ability to foster innovative ideas make them well-poised to usher in the next generation of artists at TVA.”

In his new post, Francis will continue to work on series including Big City Greens, Milo Murphy’s Law and the upcoming Amphibia. Before Disney, he was with Level 13 and Film Roman.

Dyste will continue to manage production on Disney Channel programming for six to 11 year olds, including DuckTales, Big Hero 6 the series and Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventures.

Before getting assigned to management, she served as line producer for My Friends Tigger & Pooh. She began her careers at down as an associate producer at Disneytoon Studios.