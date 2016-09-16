Two Ex-Rams Join New KTTV L.A. Football Shows

Fox O&O KTTV Los Angeles is launching two football-related sports shows this weekend, marking the NFL Rams' return to the city.

Fox 11 Pigskin Preview will air for a half-hour at 10:30 p.m. Fridays. Fox 11 Sports Wrap, also a 30-minute show, is a postgame show that will air around 5 p.m. on two-game Sundays. On single game days, the show will air around 4 p.m.

Hosted by sports anchor Liz Habib, the shows will include analysis from two former Rams, Jackie Slater and Vince Ferragamo.

Fox 11 Pigskin Preview will cover the Rams throughout their first season back in Los Angeles. Fox 11 Sports Wrap will showcase the day’s NFL game highlights, scores and news.