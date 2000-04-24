Two court shows drop out

Coming out of the annual NATPE Conference in February, eight potential new syndicated court series were being shopped for fall 2000.

That figure is down to six.

Pearson Television's Judgment Day has been axed, and Unapix Entertainment's Legacy, a probate court series, has been put on the back burner.

Pearson Television's half-hour daily series was to be hosted by former Denver District Attorney Norm Early and produced by Alexandra Jewett. Sources say the show got lost in the sea of syndicated court series being launched and returning next season. Judgment Day featured a courtroom setting where roommates, friends, relatives and anybody else could settle legal or moral arguments before Early. Pearson Television executives had no comment.

Unapix Entertainment's Legacy, which was going to tackle the execution of wills, may still be alive for a midseason run or possibly fall 2001, studio executives say-but it will not be getting off the ground for its expected fall 2000 rollout. Attorney and former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Stan Sanders was set to preside over the courtroom on Legacy. Unapix executives say their other planned court series, Singles Court, is still a "go" for the fall, with clearances on USA Broadcasting stations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Other new court series still on for fall launches: Twentieth Television's Power of Attorney, Warner Bros.' Moral Court, King World's Curtis Court, Columbia TriStar's Judge Hatchett and Studios USA's Arrest & Trial. All six veteran court series, Judge Judy, Judge Joe Brown, Judge Mills Lane, Divorce Court, People's Court and Judge Mathis are being renewed for the 2000-01 season.