"There is something repellent and possibly even sinful about people getting face-lifts, implants and liposuction on television. But expecting ABC, which introduced Extreme Makeover, to limit itself to nonsurgical procedures is a little like asking nations not to develop nuclear weapons after scientists have split the atom—sweet, but silly."

Alessandra Stanley, The New York Times

"I'm With Busey

sits on the edge of reality. We never really know if [show host Adam] de la Pena is celebrating Busey or making fun of him."

Monica Collins, Boston Herald, on Comedy Central's new series I'm With Busey

"Busey may be putting us on, but he's not that good an actor."

David Bianculli, the New York Daily News, on I'm With Busey

"We're beginning to understand why young Paige Jones, the doe-eyed gold digger from NBC's For Love or Money, hasn't seemed upset by the drunken, grabby-handed antics of Rob Campos, the reality show's creepy bachelor. Turns out that the 21-year-old also knows what it's like to get plastered and act real stupid."

The Smoking Gun on Jones's two DUI arrests

"Think Beavis and Butt-Head

crossed with Jim Carrey movies and the "Opie and Anthony" radio show and you've got it: a channel where the upscale end of the programming is an animated version of Pam Anderson and Baywatch

reruns."

David Hinckley, New York Daily News, on TNN's rebranding as Spike TV

"And who knows? Maybe director Spike Jonze and Spike the dog from Rugrats

will file their own injunctions."

Susan King, The Los Angeles Times, on the Spike Lee-MTV Networks showdown.

"No one I know dresses like that. No one I know has sex like that. No one I know goes out to lunch like that. No one I know has that many shoes, though God knows I pray to the shoe God that my

big shoe windfall will come one day."

Linda Stasi, New York Post, on Sex and the City