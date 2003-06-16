"Mr. Brinkley … had the grace to let the viewer in on this secret with open wit and almost no broadcast bombast."

Editorial, The New York Times

"The worst thing about newsman and commentator David Brinkley's death is that he isn't around to report it succinctly, put it in perspective and cap the obit with the perfect anecdote that brings a smile to your face even as you mourn his loss."

Phil Rosenthal, Chicago Sun-Times

"Journalism, electronic and print, now cries out for more David Brinkleys. We will miss him."

Former President Bush on David Brinkley, collected by the Associated Press

"I was a high school sophomore watching the first night [Chet Huntley and David Brinkley] came on the air, and it really changed my life. A small bulb went on in the back of my mind, and I thought, 'That's the kind of work I'd like to do.'"

NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw

"If Topic A With Tina Brown

were a magazine, it would have a harder time finding readers than, say, Talk."

Steve Johnson, Chicago Tribune, on Tina Brown's CNBC talk show

"[Manhattan State Supreme Court Justice Walter] Tolub clearly does not know much about television, or he would know that all

networks targeting young men strive for a reputation of irreverence and aggressiveness. The world would be a much better place if only judges watched more television."

Lisa de Moraes, The Washington Post, on Spike Lee's winning a preliminary injunction blocking Viacom's Spike TV

"I thought to myself, `They're doing MTV. They're doing bad MTV, but they're doing MTV,' which was beyond unthinkable a couple of years ago."

Doug Herzog, USA Network president, to The New York Times

'Bill Carter and Jim Rutenberg on the broadcast networks' planned summer reality fare

"Why is it that so much of the other reality we see on TV does fall so neatly into a clear-cut narrative, complete with unambiguous heroes and evildoers? The answer is that the reality has often been spun into fiction, whether because of malice, haste, mass hysteria, politics or merely an innocent confluence of happenstance. And these fictions come so fast, often crystallizing into legend, that we can hardly remember them all."

Frank Rich, The New York Times, on reality television during his review of the documentary, Capturing the Friedmans.

"Its Sundance grand jury prize notwithstanding, this is finally a particularly naked and invasive form of voyeurism, The Real World

for the PBS crowd."

Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times, on Capturing the Friedmans.