"Unscripted shows are the networks' realization that they don't need to gamble on talent or new ideas to create ratings-rich sensations, that it's a lot harder to find and pay writers and actors than it is to grab cheap labor from among the thousands of beautiful people living near Sunset Boulevard longing for their shot at fame on shows such as The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Are You Hot?

and Joe Millionaire."

Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe

"[Jennifer] Garner has impersonated a torch singer in Paris, a cocktail waitress in Las Vegas and a New York punk princess. Each time she appears on screen in another alias, it seems the thrills and suspense of the script screeches to a halt for a brief 'oh-my-goodness' fashion moment.

"For her first wardrobe fitting last season, the show's fashion designer, Laura Goldsmith, had Garner meet her at a store in L.A. called Syren. Syren specializes in rubber."

Vicki Vasilopoulos, New York Post, on Alias's sexy image.

"At this point in the reality cycle, viewers are wise to the inevitable real-life breakups after the televised happy endings. The only true happy ending so far is an appropriately commercial one: Evan and Trista are shilling for KFC."

Joanne Ostrow, Denver Post

"How I feel about his political and sociological opinions doesn't matter. How I found his live television show does. Liberal, conservative—no matter your paradigm, I think we can agree on one thing: Dullsville is dullsville."

Melanie McFarland, Seattle Post-Intelligencer,

on MSNBC's The Savage Nation

March 8 debut.

"If there need be safe, non-threatening fare, let it be My Big Fat Greek Life, to be followed by My Big Fat Greek Kids, My Big Fat Greek Mid-Life Crisis

and My Big Fat Greek Heart Attack."

Neal Justin, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune, on CBS's My Big Fat Greek Life.

"Watching Clinton in this new capacity raises the question of whether it is a seemly thing for an immediate past president to do—after, of course, you get past the question of what exactly would be considered unseemly for Clinton at this point."

Steve Johnson, Chicago Tribune, on 60 Minutes'

"Clinton vs. Dole" segment.

"[James] Gandolfini's agents believe they're holding a gun to HBO's head to get them to pay this massive salary increase, but it's really a water pistol—and doesn't even have any water in it."

HBO lawyer Bert Fields, on HBO's fight with Sopranos star James Gandolfini.