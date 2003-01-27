"Maybe if it were preaching a different sermon, I'd find it more interesting. But to have some staff person giving these long, flowery, idealistic lectures to the president of the United States—always in the same vein—is just not that entertaining to me."

Former U.S. Senator Fred Thompson to the Chicago Sun-Times

on why he refuses to watch Law & Order

lead-in The West Wing. Thompson currently appears on L&O

as District Attorney Arthur Branch.

"People who are my friends come over to me and they say, 'Oh, Sam, we miss you—it's not nearly the show it was.' I say, give George a chance. First of all, he has to find the men's room, get comfortable. Second, he has to settle in."

Former This Week

host Sam Donaldson to The New York Observer's Jason Gay on the show's new host George Stephanopoulos.

"For me, this is the only kind of show I can do that would reflect my act. There's no comparison with the freedom I would not have on the major networks. They have so many people approve what you say and do that you could be Richard Pryor, but by the time you get on television, you're Urkel."

Dave Chappelle to The Boston Globe

on his new show's landing on cable's Comedy Central.

"Surely one of the few things that do not go better with Coke is an epidural."

Alessandra Stanley, The New York Times, on the conspicuous appearance of the phrase "Coca-Cola moment" as an American Idol contestant welcomed his newborn child into the world.

"I have gone from 'B-List' to 'D-List.' I skipped 'C' altogether. I jumped right to 'D.'"

Comedienne Kathy Griffin regretting her appearance on ABC's The Mole. As reported by the Associated Press.

"The true problem is simply that reality shows are the quintessence of banality. They're just prime time litter, free air time for plastic people who fall somewhere in the murky area between Entertainment Tonight

anchors and porn stars."

Matthew Gilbert, The Boston Globe.

"For those who enjoy British comedy at its blackest, enjoy the next six weeks at The Office

before an American network buys the rights and turns it into a Suddenly Susan

clone."

Alan Sepinwall, The Star-Ledger

(New Jersey), on BBC America's latest British comedy import, The Office.

"Seinfeld

was famously about nothing ... But The Office

is about the nothing of ordinary folks, life in the slow lane. It's no less funny, but a lot more painful to behold."

Joy Press, The Village Voice

(New York).