"Car chases are kind of an illustration or icon. That's a simple thing to get higher ratings. That's the quick fix, that's the free heroin."

CNN's new President Jim Walton to The Boston Globe's Mark Jurkowitz, responding to reports that he once lobbied to have car chases banned from the net.

"Why, why, why? With all that talent and all those brains and great correspondents and solid anchors and worldwide distribution and viewer loyalty and rich history and more money than a small European principality. ... Why? Why can't CNN get its act together?"

Verne Gay, New York's Newsday. Gay goes on to list three ways the network can improve.

"Isaacson went searching for star attitude and came up with … Connie Chung. Connie is a lovely woman, but she has no business discussing the Middle East, Ariel Sharon's latest scandal or North Korea policy. Isaacson must have known that, since Chung's principal mission most nights is interviewing relatives of missing wives and children and keeping track of Gary Condit."

Brian Lambert, St.Paul/Minneapolis'Pioneer Press, on how former CNN Chairman Walter Isaacson failed to dethrone attitude-driven Fox News Channel.

"The entire evening became about bleeping. It was as if they were trying to become more like the MTV awards. But it's one thing if this kind of stuff is on MTV at 10 at night. It's quite another if it's on ABC at 8 o'clock. I don't know what Dick Clark was thinking."

Everybody Loves Raymond

star Patricia Heaton to Cleveland's The Plain Dealer

on why she walked out of the American Music Awards before presenting her segment. Heaton's brother Michael is a reporter for the paper, and her father, James, was a columnist there.

"The cable TV industry has become a monstrous, unregulated bloodsucker. Consumers are being sapped of their money and all residue of good will."

Monica Collins, the Boston Herald.

"Simply put, Queens Supreme

is a mess, an overwrought, dull and downright silly show that squanders too much notable talent."

Ethan Alter, Media Life.

"The Surreal Life

is more a series of riveting fender-benders. ... The first thing you'll learn is that there's always a pecking order, even in the bottom of the barrel. In fact, the delusional hubris on display by these Life Forms is mesmerizing."

Vinay Menon, the

Toronto Star.